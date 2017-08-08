Quetta - The first anniversary of the Civil Hospital, Quetta, carnage will be observed across Balochistan today (Tuesday) where Quran Khwani, candle-lit vigils, condolence references, rallies and demonstrations will be held across the province.

There will be an official holiday for academic institutions today.

Balochistan government has announced to officially observe the death anniversary.

In this regard, Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri made the announcement to observe the anniversary officially and declared holiday in all state-run and private schools of Quetta on Tuesday.

Prayer ceremony for the soul of martyred lawyers will be held at 11:30 AM in Sikandar Jamali Auditorium Civil Secretariat while candlelight vigil ceremony to pay homage to fallen intellectuals will be organized at Provincial Assembly lawn after evening prayer in which provincial ministers, MPAs, lawyers and a large number of civil society members and officers will participate.

The chief minister in his message on eve of August 8, said that the lawyers wounds were still bleeding.

On August 8, 2016, dozens of lawyers were killed in a blink of an eye after a suicide blast at Civil Hospital Quetta’s Emergency Ward.

The ghastly terror strike killed 54 lawyers and 22 others, besides leaving dozens seriously wounded in the strike.

Quetta city will remain shut to commemorate its fallen intellectuals on Tuesday (today).

Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) splinter group, Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA), had claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The death of so many people had left plethora of questions over the role played by the law enforcement agencies in Balochistan.

Supreme Court formed one-member judicial commission comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa to probe into the attack. The judicial commission report put question marks on security forces performance and hospital’s fragile services due to which many people could not get proper treatment and breathed their last. The loopholes pointed out by the judicial inquiry-commission report in security paradigm and health arena are still drawing the attention of quarters concerned to mend the ways for avoiding such disasters in future.

The vacuum created by the death of lawyers will somehow take long time to be filled up in judicial system, viewed the black coats community.

The lawyers and political parties’ called for a shutter down strike in Quetta on August 8 to express solidarity with the affectees who lost their near and dear ones in the incident.

In this regard, a seminar to remember the killed lawyers was held in Quetta the other day where Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani addressed as chief gust and leader of opposition in Senate Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan was also present.

The lawyers and political parties will hold condolence references in Quetta and other parts of the province. The black coats will also boycott court proceedings. The lawyers also stayed away from attending courts on Monday leaving Balochistan High Court and other sessions courts completely deserted.

“The sweet reminisces of fallen colleagues is desperately felt by us despite a year’s passage,” said advocate Naseebullah Tareen, advocate Muhammad Iqbal Kasi, advocate Nadir Chelgeri and advocate Kamal Khan.

They said August 8 was the darkest chapter of Baloch history when intellectual minds of the province were attacked.

The lawyers painted a grim picture of post-lawyers carnage in judicial history of the province as people had to brave delayed justice because over 50 lawyers were martyred and dozens others suffered injuries.

The lawyers questioned delay in implementing findings of the Judicial Commission report in its letter and spirit.

The Civil Society and political parities’ will also hold candlelight vigil in front of Balochistan Assembly building to pay homage to martyrs of August 8 Civil Hospital and Police Training Center.

PkMAP to hold reference

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) will hold a condolence reference on the first death anniversary of August 8 martyred lawyers in Quetta.

The condolence reference will be held in the Metropolitan Corporation lawn at 4pm on Tuesday (today) wherein party leaders and representatives of lawyers community and various political parties will address the reference.

The PkMAP has also appealed to the traders community to shut down their businesses.