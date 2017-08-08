GWADAR - Five Army men were injured when their vehicle overturned at Coastal Highway near Sarband. As per reports, a vehicle of Pak Army met a traffic mishap when travelling to Gwadar from Ormara near Sarband on Coastal Highway. The traffic mishap injured five Army men who were evacuated to GDA hospital immediately. The Pak Army personnel were identified as Sepoy Ehsanullah, Tufail, Faraz, Zubair and Nadeem.