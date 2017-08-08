LAHORE - Supporters have been bracing for according a rousing welcome to deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif in his hometown since the Supreme Court decision to disqualify him on July 28.

Following the ruling, Nawaz left the PM House for his private residence in hill station Murree and then moved to the Punjab House where scores of supporters welcomed him on weekend.

The ousted premier will be leading a caravan to Lahore this week. He would also be addressing his supporters at Jhelum and Gujranwala.

Though the exact plan of his return has not been disclosed so far, his supporters have been waiting anxiously for him, party sources said.

Portraits of Nawaz Sharif with inset of pictures of top party leadership, including CM Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz have been displayed on important roads, especially along tentative routes.

The Mall ( from PMG Crossing to Canal Bank Road) Ferozepur Road (from Qartaba Chowk to Model Town), Bhaati Chowk, Ravi Road, Circular Road, Ravi Toll Plaza, Shahdara Chowk are full of welcome banners, portraits, billboards and party flags.

The entire area is extensively illuminated and decorated with colorful buntings.

PML-N Minister Zaeem Hussain Qadri told The Nation that Nawaz’s return plan was being kept secret because of security concerns.

In case he travels through GT Road, he is most likely to address public at Bhaati Chowk after paying visit to Data Darbar.

At his entry point in Shahdara, Nawaz will be received by the Lahore leaders and their supporters. PML-N lawmakers have also made arrangements to hold camps at Shahdara.

Hinting at Nawaz’s public address at Bhaati Chowk near Data Darbar, Qadri said: “Since hundreds of supporters will reach Lahore to welcome their leader, the safety of such a huge gathering matters a lot to the government.”

He also pointed to the installation of jammers and deputation of snipers. He said the shops and markets in the area may be shut down to maintain security.

Lawmen have also raised concerns as PAT Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri will announce restarting his movement against the government over the 2014 Model Town massacre after reaching the city from Norway on Tuesday (today).

The local party leaders have been busy giving final touches to their reception plan regardless of venue change over security issues.

The organising committee is holding meeting daily to monitor the arrangements while the city administration is in touch with the PML-N leadership for the purpose.

Local government representatives are also assigned by the party high-ups to take their workers to welcome the former PM, besides hanging posters, banners etc, sources said.

They said participants welcoming the event would be provided with transport and food facilities. Separate sub-committees have also been set up to look after stage and sound systems and parking issues.

As per officials of Parks and Horticulture Authority, placing billboards on ground level and displaying banners was illegal.

“Only steamers could be displayed and that too by the permission of deputy commissioner. Political parties could avail this facility free of cost after getting NoC from the DC,” a PHA official said on anonymity.

“Fee of displaying a steamer along A class roads like The Mall, Jail Road and Ferozepur Road is Rs7,000. Fee along B category roads is Rs5,000 per steamer. But political parties could get the facility free by fulfilling the requirement of getting an NoC,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, DC Sameer Ahmed Syed could not be reached for comment.

