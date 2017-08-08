ISLAMABAD - In a complete reversal of the policy of his predecessor, newly-appointed Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has directed the interior ministry to withdraw condition of prior approval for the bullet proofing of private vehicles.

What is the logic behind getting prior no-objection certificate (NOC) from the ministry for bullet proofing of private vehicles, an official of the ministry said, while quoting Iqbal.

The minister has called this exercise mark of red tape, the official said.

What objection can the government have, if the people want to protect themselves at their own expense, the minister said and directed that this red tape should be brought to an end once and for all.

The former interior minister, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, had formed a comprehensive policy for the bullet-proofing of private vehicles.

He had launched a crackdown against those retrofitting companies who were involved in converting normal vehicles to bullet proof without prior approval of the ministry.

A senior official of the ministry said that any banned organisation could get its vehicles bulletproof, if the NOC condition was withdrawn.