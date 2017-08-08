ZAFARWAL-The AJK prime minister was flayed for his controversial statement about the state's allegiance to Pakistan over ouster of former premier Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court.

Talking to media at Zafarwal Press Club, Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) President Ch Javed Mukhtar said that AJK Premier Raja Farooq Haider's statement came at a time when Pakistan is grappling with multiple challenges. "Indian forces are firing pellets and bullets on unarmed civilians in the held Kashmir. Instead of fighting for their freedom, the AJK premier is more interested to support a convicted prime minister," he criticised. He said that the statement is like stabbing those hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris in back who sacrificed their lives for the valley's accession to Pakistan. He pledged to take legal action against him the AJK premier under Article 6, adding that a legal notice has already been served to him in this regard.

He reposed full confidence in the leadership of Pakistan Tehreel-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, saying that any allegation against him will not affect his public standing. "People of Pakistan consider him their leader and his love cannot be omitted from the people's hearts by levelling allegations against him," he pointed out. He said that the PML-N has always adopted immoral ways whenever they fail to counter their rivals through lawful means.

On the occasion, a team of journalists and lawyers working on a case against the AJK prime minister briefed media about details of the legal case.