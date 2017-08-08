ISLAMABAD - Dera Saraiki Party Chairman Mohammad Aslam and Secretary General Saraiki Lok Party Zafar Durrani on Monday joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The two met PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with a delegation and joined the PPP. Faisal Karim Kundi also attended the meeting. Meanwhile, on Monday, former president Asif Ali Zardari expressed his condolences over the death of PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed’s mother.

In a condolence message, the former president said that he was deeply grieved over the huge personal tragedy that had befallen Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed.

Zardari prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and patience to all bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity. PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condoled with Ahmed and prayed for the departed soul.