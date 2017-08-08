PESHAWAR: Noor Zaman the former Personal Secretary of MNA Ayesha Gulalai has admitted that he helped and encouraged her in corruption of millions of rupees in development projects in her constituency.

Noor Zaman told in a press conference here on Monday, “I will submit applications in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Ehtisab Commission and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Gulalai for engaging in corruption,”

Zaman said that Gulalai had taken commission from people through him, futher he added that he is ready to present all evidence before the Ehtisab Commission and NAB if Gulalai did not apologise to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for levelling baseless allegations against him.

Zaman claimed that, for construction of eight kilometers link road in Bannu 14 percent commission had been taken by Gulalai from constractor and also for Lakki Marwat project Rs 700,000 are received by her.

When he was questioned why he was mum for so long, Zaman replied, “I remained silent for four years for the sake of my son’s job because Gulalai said that my son will be given a job in the government department.”

He said on construction of a 4.5 kanal house in Bannu, he had the receipts of payment made because Gualali spent money through him.

He said,“When she asked me for the receipts, I inquired about my son’s job. She replied that it will be done in due time, so I did not give her the receipts. She became furious and had the Counter Terrorism Department arrest me and locked up in Mandan police station in Bannu,”

Zaman told that he knew her family since 1990 as her father had taught him in Bannu Polytechnic College and also he was the personal secretary to Gulalai.