ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan spoke out against Nawaz Sharif’s Lahore arrival plan, lauding a misallocation of resources, whereby they are being deployed at mission GT Road.

Babar said that Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified by the court, yet Punjab and Federal employees are being stationed at GT Road for his welcome.

Babar Awan articulated that those criticizing Imran Khan for measuring roads are now themselves going to rally on thoroughfares.

“PML-N used to say that taking to streets will damage democracy. To whom Nawaz Sharif wants to demonstrate his strength? Name him. Are they going to give message from their rally that Supreme Court’s decision is not right?” he asked.

Babar claims that whole Punjab has become a security threat.

“On one side there are those demanding accountability and on the other hand are the NRO people,” he asserted.

Babar Awan strongly rejected parliament’s procedure regarding taking notice of Ayesha Gulalai’s scathing allegations against Imran Khan.