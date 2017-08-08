QUETTA - Two children were among four persons of a family who suffered injuries in an explosion in Kuchlak, some 25 km away from Quetta

The blast took place in a house owned by Sher Muhammad leaving four persons injured in the incident.

Police high-officers reached the affected house.

“Two children among four injured persons were brought to hospital,” Dr.Waseem Baig, the spokesman Civil Hospital Quetta stated.

The injured were named as Bibi Malala, Rangina Bibi, Sher Muhammad and Dilawar Khan.