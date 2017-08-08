Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Youth Wing President Captain Safdar has appointed son of Hussain Nawaz, Zayd Hussain Sharif, as coordinator of Saudi Arabia social media team of the party.

The allocation notification of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's grandson was issued yesterday.

After becoming head of SMT KSA I'd like you to follow the account where everyone will be updated.This is the official account @pmlnsmtksa pic.twitter.com/o02ufYju1S — Zayd Hussain Nawaz S (@zayd280) August 6, 2017





On his twitter account, Zayd Hussain announced that from now he will interact with PML-N workers and followers through KSA social media handle.