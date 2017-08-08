Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad on Tuesday to discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army.

During the meeting, General Bajwa briefed the newly appointed premier on ongoing anti-terror operations.

The prime minister lauded role of the armed forces in counter-terrorism operations including operation Raddul Fasaad and Khyber IV.

He said the entire nation is proud of the sacrifices rendered by security personnel in ridding the motherland of the menace of terrorism.