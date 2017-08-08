QUETTA: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar said today that militant activity is a plot to weaken Pakistan. The Chief Justice was addressing a condolence ceremony organized to mark a year to the Civil Hospital bombing that was responsible for the deaths of 77 lawyers.

Justice Nisar added that it was incomprehensible to forget the friends who had lost their lives in the blast. He argued that measures should be taken to safeguard judges and lawyers.

He added that terrorist activity in Pakistan has seen a downfall due to the strict measures taken up by the government, and the sacrifices made by the general public. But he stressed that appropriate measures are still needed to make our courts safer.

Chief Justice Nisar mentioned that he had engaged with the Ministry of Interior on the matter, and they vowed to devise a better plan for the safety of courts.

“We are seeking to develop a model for the security of judges and courts in Pakistan based on a similar model being implemented in America.”

The senior judges and lawyers of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association (BHCBA) were also in attendance at the condolence event.