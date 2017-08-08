The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) to elect a new party leader by issuing legal notice.

The notification referred to the Supreme Court's verdict over Panama Leaks case, in which Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as prime minister of Pakistan.

The notice also states that under the Political Parties Order 200, a disqualified lawmaker cannot hold any office in a political party.

The ECP observed that Article 15 of the PML-N's own party constitution says that if the seat of party president is vacant, it is to be filled within one week's time.

The party has to inform ECP after electing the new party leader.