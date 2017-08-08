Ex-chairman of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Zafar Hijazi’s bail plea has been approved in record tampering case.

According to the reports, immediate release of Hijazi has been ordered by the central judge after his bail was accepted over surety bonds of Rs 5 lac each.

It was also revealed that Zafar Hijazi had ordered Ali Azeem and Moheen Fatima to close the inquiry of Chaudhry sugar mills. His subordinates were also pressurized to forge the records.

The inquiry committee recorded statements of 12 officers and found SECP chairman guilty of “misconduct by passing unlawful orders and pressuring his subordinates to do illegal acts, calling to lodge a case under Sections 466, 472 PPC read with 5 (2) PCA 1947 against him.”



Earlier on July 22, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) caught Zafar Hijazi from Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) room.