BAHAWALNAGAR-Foolproof security arrangements are being maintained at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Bahawalnagar, an official claimed.

Round-the-clock security surveillance has reduced the motorcycle theft to almost zero, said DHQ Bahawalnagar Support Manager Col (r) Naveed Safdar. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government of the Punjab are fully adhered to by the institution followed by continuous supervision, he added. Thirty-three security guards, 36 CCTV cameras and supervisory staff are deployed to ensure strict security measures, he said. Cleanliness and security measures are among the factors that have included DHQ Hospital among the top hospitals of the division, he said.