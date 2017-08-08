ISLAMABAD - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district in occupied Kashmir Monday. The youth identified as Umer was killed during a joint crackdown operation by Indian army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and police in Samboora area of the district, KMS reported. Indian forces used brute force and fired teargas shells on the people protesting against the killing in the area. Meanwhile, mobile and Internet services were suspended across Pulwama district.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 08-Aug-2017 here.
Indian troops martyr one more youth in IOK
TODAY'S POPULAR
comments powered by Disqus