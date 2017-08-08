ISLAMABAD - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district in occupied Kashmir Monday. The youth identified as Umer was killed during a joint crackdown operation by Indian army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and police in Samboora area of the district, KMS reported. Indian forces used brute force and fired teargas shells on the people protesting against the killing in the area. Meanwhile, mobile and Internet services were suspended across Pulwama district.