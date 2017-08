ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Traffic Police has decided to launch a crackdown against one wheelers on 14th August.

Action will be taken against mechanics who would be involved in making alteration in motorcycles. Special squads will be set up and deployed on check points on key avenues of Islamabad.

SSP Traffic Malik Matloob Ahmed said that, one wheelers would not be dealt with leniency and heavy fine will be imposed on them.