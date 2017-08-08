MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Monday met with Foreign Affairs Minister Khawaja Asif and discussed the current situation especially the killing of innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters, arrests of Hurriyat leaders, violation of ceasefire by the Indian troops etc.

They also discussed the frequent unprovoked firing on the line of control by the Indian forces and other matters.

Briefing the media here late Monday about the contents of the meeting between the two leaders, the AJK presidential spokesperson said that the president felicitated Khawaja Asif over becoming federal minister again. He expressed hope that he would perform an active role at the diplomatic front at the international level to protect and safeguard the interests of the country and to advocate the Kashmir cause affectively.

President Masood said on the occasion that Indian occupational forces including the intelligence agencies have unleashed the reign of state terrorism and violence against the innocent people in occupied Jammu & Kashmir to suppress their voice of freedom from the Indian subjugation. "The means of the daily life including business and properties of the innocent Kashmiris were being destroyed by the Indian occupational forces in the bleeding valley of Kashmir," Sardar Masood said.

He said students as well as teachers in schools and colleges in the occupied valley were being harassed and victimised through inhuman methods. The youth active on the social media were being picked up and martyred by the Indian troops in the fake encounters by the Indian occupational forces, he added.

He further said that the arrests of the Kashmiri leaders were continuing in the occupied valley where they were subjected to the third-degree methods including inhuman behaviour in the torture cells and the prisons.

The AJK president said that the sources of employment have been snatched by the Indian occupational forces in the turbulent occupied valley. He pointed that securing means of daily life have become impossible because of continued imposition of restrictions including curfew and strikes.

He said that Pakistan had always strongly supported Kashmiris just and principled struggle for freedom and achievement of the right to self-determination by extending moral, political and diplomatic support

He also pointed out that the Indian occupational forces were violating every moral norms and human rights by halting economic activities and creating a famine like situation in certain areas of Indian Occupied Kashmir. He added that students are harassed on a daily basis and an information blockade has been created muffling the voice of the activists.

He acknowledged every possible sincere efforts of the incumbent government of Pakistan highlighting the plight of Kashmiris among the international community. He also said that the Indian government has resorted to changing the demographics of the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Expressing his concern, the foreign affairs minister said that the government of Pakistan will continue its full support diplomatically, morally and politically to the Kashmiris and never compromise on their right to self-determination. He said that any violation of the ceasefire by India in the form of unprovoked firing on the LoC might further aggravate the Kashmir issue.

The minister said that Pakistan looks forward to a peaceful solution to the ongoing crisis and hoped the Indian government would positively respond with the same commitment by withdrawing their army from IOK and engaging in peace talks, according to the official spokesman of AJK government.