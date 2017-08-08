PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak directed for finalising criterion for creating new tehsils in the province as well as notifying the already approved tehsils.

The criterion for creation of new tehsils should be realistic, matching ground reality as the basic aim behind the directive is to facilitate the locals in provision of basic services, the chief minister said.

He was presiding over a meeting on creation of new tehsils in the province. Provincial Minister Haji Qalandar Lodhi, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the forward moving on the government directives for creations of new tehsils. It was told that the provincial cabinet had already approved ten new tehsils including Tehsil Darband in District Mansehra, Tehsil Lora in District Abbottabad, Tehsil Gumbat in District Kohat, Tehsil Thana and Baezai in District Malakand, Tehsil Khan Pur in District Haripur and Tehsil Darosh in District Chitral.

The chief minister directed to finalise the criterion for creation of new tehsils and notify the same after clearing all formalities and prioritisation. On the occasion, he said that the provincial government was spending maximum resources for efficient services to the people. He said that there were pro people objectives behind creation of new tehsils. He said that formulation of criterion should be above likes and dislikes and political considerations.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said that his government was giving maximum incentives to investors in the province that would create jobs for the jobless and would lead the province towards development. He said because of CPEC, the investors were coming to KP and therefore; the provincial government had put in place a facilitation mechanism for the investors.

He was talking to Governor State Bank Tariq Bajwa and his team. The Governor State Bank was briefed about provincial housing schemes. The State Bank Governor agreed to the housing scheme and assured full cooperation. The Governor State Bank suggested preparing a model so that it could be taken to the implementation phase and the State Bank would provide all possible help.

The delegates briefed the chief minister about the illegal hundi business in Chowk Yadgar, Peshawar. On this, the chief minister said the provincial government had taken actions a number of times and the people involved in this illegal business were taken to the court but they were freed because it was not the jurisdiction of police but of FIA which was a federal entity. The chief minister assured that the police was ready to provide all possible help to FIA for rooting out illegal hundi business in the province.

In addition, Khattak directed for finalising rules and regulations for different enactments made by the provincial assembly during 2013 to 2017. The finalised draft of regulations should reach by 17 August which would be taken to the provincial cabinet meeting, he said.

He also directed to start formulation of rules and regulations under new enactments of the provincial assembly, adding that it was the responsibility of the concerned department to accelerate the process of framing the rules and regulations of their respective department.

He was presiding over a meeting to formulate rules and regulations under new laws enacted by the provincial assembly. Administrative secretaries and Head of Strategic Unit also attended.

The meeting was briefed about the latest position on the formulation of rules and regulations from 2013 to 2017. The meeting was told that rules were being framed under 64 laws related to the provincial department. Fourteen departments had already completed their regulations and sent to law department for vetting. Rules and regulations for 27 laws were in the completion phase and 15 were pending. Four rules and regulations related to the hajj, auqaf and religious affairs, one of agriculture and livestock, five of establishment and administration, two of environment and one each of Excise and taxation, finance , food , sports and tourism, transport and mass transit, science and technology, eight of home and tribal affairs, four of higher education and archive and library, nine of labour, three of information and public relation department, four of social welfare, special education and women empowerment, 11 of health, four of industries and technical education and three of local government and rural development.

The chief minister directed that these rules and regulations should be ready by 17th of August and then these should be taken to the provincial cabinet for clearance. He stressed that when the law was being processed, the relevant department should start work on the rules and regulations. The provincial department should understand that there were certain objectives behind the introduction of different laws therefore rules and regulations under these laws were necessary.

Khattak also directed to finalise rules and regulations for Galyat Development Authority and hinted that the provincial assembly would clear the Kaghan Development Authority bill in its next session.

He was dissatisfied over the slow process of framing rules and regulations of the labour department and directed the official of the department to demonstrate responsiveness and even hire a consultant for the formulation of its rules and regulations within 45 days.

Khattak also directed to identify the status of vetting of different rules and regulations by the law department and added that the process should be expedited. He also directed to reconcile the local government act with the local development institutions and the relevant officials should find a mutually agreed solution to any mismatch.