ATTOCK - A 21-year-old man was shot dead over an old enmity in Chassan Wali Dehri while two others were killed in a road misshape in the limits of Fatehjang police here on Monday.

Police sources said that Ismail Khan, who had shifted to the town due to old enmity in his native city Peshawar, was going to home when two persons riding a motorcycle intercepted him and fled away successfully after opening indiscriminate fire at him. The police after registration of a murder case handed over the body for burial after autopsy at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

In the same police station limits, two persons were killed and as many injured in head on collusion between a car and motorcycle on Rawalpindi- Kohat Road near Gaggan Morr. The police and hospital sources said that Zahid Hussain Shah along with his friend Riaz was going on his motorcycle when it collided with a car coming from the opposite direction.

Both the pillion-riders died on the spot while two persons riding the car identified as Farooq Dawood and Bilal Raza Khan were injured.