ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with Afghanistan for the security and stability of the region.

The reassurance was given when the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani made a telephone call to Prime Minister Abbasi to congratulate him on his election.

The Afghan president expressed satisfaction over the smooth transition and said that it was good for democracy in Pakistan. Prime Minister Abbasi thanked the Afghan president and said that terrorism was a common threat for both the countries.

“We will work with Afghanistan for security and stability in the region,” he further said.

“Terrorism is a common enemy and we will work together to eliminate this menace from the region, the prime minister stated.

“We will also work together to address the challenge of energy in the region and improve the economic conditions in Pakistan and Afghanistan,” it was agreed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has assured ministers of his support with regards to development schemes being undertaken in their constituencies saying the government was focusing on gender mainstreaming in all sectors.

He expressed these remarks while meeting with federal ministers and state ministers who called on him to brief him about efficient functioning of their respective ministries.

Besides ministers, Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Gilgit-Baltistan CM Hafiz Hafeez-ur Rehman and Fata parliamentarians also called on the prime minister.

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider discussed with Abbasi the development initiatives his government had under taken in Azad Kashmir and the support they would be requiring from the federal government.

PM Abbasi said that the government of Pakistan and the entire nation firmly stand with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir. He reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the just struggle of people of Indian occupied Kashmir for their right of self-determination.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman extended invitation to the prime minister to visit Gilgit-Baltistan.

He briefed the prime minister about the status of various ongoing development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Prime Minister Abbasi said that government was determined for the socioeconomic uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan and will continue to extend its all out support in this regard.

Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal briefed the prime minister on the implementation status of the China Pakistan Economic corridor. The minister also briefed the PM on progress on National Action Plan and said that it will be implemented with full vigour and active liaison will be maintained with all the provinces during the implementation of NAP.

The prime minister said that national security will be ensured at all cost in consultation with all the stakeholders.

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rehman and Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad also met the prime minister and briefed him on the performance of their respective ministries.

A delegation of PML-N women parliamentarians also called on PM Abbasi and apprised him of issues pertaining to their respective constituencies.

Fata parliamentarians also met him in his chamber and hoped that his government would accord top priority to Fata's development and assured that he will personally supervise the development initiatives at FATA.

Fata parliamentarians included MNAs Sajid Hussain Toori, Bilal Rehman, Syed Ghazi Gulab Jamal, Bismillah Khan, Alhaj Shah Gee Gul Afridi and Nasir Khan also met the premier.