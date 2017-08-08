It is been one year since Quetta Civil Hospital, killing a 'whole generation' of lawyers. On August 8th, 2016, at least 70 people were killed in the attack while scores left injured. The splinter group of Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), Jamat-ul-Ahrar claimed responsibility for the blast.

At the time of blast, large numbers of lawyers and journalists were gathered in Civil Hospital, Quetta after death of President of Balochistan Bar Association who was shot dead earlier that day by militants.

On first anniversary, Pakistani remembered the killed lawyers and journalists on twitter.

That was the black day for baloch people and specially to lawyers community, MAY ALLAH bless upon them, Aameen.

#QuettaLawyers — Yasir Munir (@yasarmunirkhan) August 8, 2017









Remembering Quetta Martyrs Who lost their lives in horrific Attack On 8August in #quettablast #QuettaLawyers #RIPMartyrs — Bashir Nichari (@PPPSocialMedia1) August 8, 2017





Hamare dilon me zinda hain lawyrs #QuettaLawyers — Ajmal Khan (@AjmalKh74352705) August 8, 2017





red salute to all those beautiful pictures who lost their lives in #8August incident.

justice for #QuettaLawyers — Faiz Baluch (@f_baluch) August 8, 2017





وکیل ایک دن میں نہیں بنتا

وقت لگے گا وکیل بن جائیں گے

چیف جسٹس

وکیل ایک دن میں نہیں بنتا

وقت لگے گا وکیل بن جائیں گے

چیف جسٹس

( مگر جو چلے گئے انکی کمی کبهی پوری نہیں ہوسکتی)#QuettaLawyers — Hina ???????? (@HinaKharal) August 8, 2017





شام کو جس ڈھابے سے چائے پیتا تھا اُس دن تو اس پہ کام کرنے والے چھوٹے کی آنکھوں میں بھی آنسو تھے. مجھ سے چائے نہیں پی گئی#QuettaLawyers — Mansoor Bugti (@themansoorulhaq) August 8, 2017





پیش کر ینگے حشر کے روز اپنی بے گناہی کے ثبوت

وہ جنہیں اہل نظر وکیل کہتے ہیں۔#سانحہ_کوئٹہ

اللہ درجات بلند فرمائے۔ #QuettaLawyers — Xistaf (@salmanshah17) August 8, 2017





Thought the sun would not rise today but here it is, indifferent and arrogant.

May Allah bring justice to unjust killing of #QuettaLawyers.. — Izhar Kasi (@izharkasi1) August 8, 2017



