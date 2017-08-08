It is been one year since Quetta Civil Hospital, killing a 'whole generation' of lawyers. On August 8th, 2016, at least 70 people were killed in the attack while scores left injured. The splinter group of Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), Jamat-ul-Ahrar claimed responsibility for the blast.
At the time of blast, large numbers of lawyers and journalists were gathered in Civil Hospital, Quetta after death of President of Balochistan Bar Association who was shot dead earlier that day by militants.
On first anniversary, Pakistani remembered the killed lawyers and journalists on twitter.
That was the black day for baloch people and specially to lawyers community, MAY ALLAH bless upon them, Aameen.— Yasir Munir (@yasarmunirkhan) August 8, 2017
Advocate #HafeezullahKhanMandokhail #08August #QuettaLawyers pic.twitter.com/z3lRCile99— Rubina Ibrahim Zehri (@zehri_Rubina) August 8, 2017
Remembering Quetta Martyrs Who lost their lives in horrific Attack On 8August in #quettablast #QuettaLawyers #RIPMartyrs pic.twitter.com/nGI3LTfWN0— Bashir Nichari (@PPPSocialMedia1) August 8, 2017
Hamare dilon me zinda hain lawyrs #QuettaLawyers— Ajmal Khan (@AjmalKh74352705) August 8, 2017
red salute to all those beautiful pictures who lost their lives in #8August incident.— Faiz Baluch (@f_baluch) August 8, 2017
وکیل ایک دن میں نہیں بنتا— Hina ???????? (@HinaKharal) August 8, 2017
وقت لگے گا وکیل بن جائیں گے
چیف جسٹس
( مگر جو چلے گئے انکی کمی کبهی پوری نہیں ہوسکتی)#QuettaLawyers pic.twitter.com/xlsYdlDsWQ
شام کو جس ڈھابے سے چائے پیتا تھا اُس دن تو اس پہ کام کرنے والے چھوٹے کی آنکھوں میں بھی آنسو تھے. مجھ سے چائے نہیں پی گئی#QuettaLawyers— Mansoor Bugti (@themansoorulhaq) August 8, 2017
پیش کر ینگے حشر کے روز اپنی بے گناہی کے ثبوت— Xistaf (@salmanshah17) August 8, 2017
وہ جنہیں اہل نظر وکیل کہتے ہیں۔#سانحہ_کوئٹہ
اللہ درجات بلند فرمائے۔ #QuettaLawyers
Thought the sun would not rise today but here it is, indifferent and arrogant.— Izhar Kasi (@izharkasi1) August 8, 2017
May Allah bring justice to unjust killing of #QuettaLawyers..