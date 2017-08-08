It is been one year since Quetta Civil Hospital, killing a 'whole generation' of lawyers. On August 8th, 2016, at least 70 people were killed in the attack while scores left injured. The splinter group of Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), Jamat-ul-Ahrar claimed responsibility for the blast. 

At the time of blast, large numbers of lawyers and journalists were gathered in Civil Hospital, Quetta after death of President of Balochistan Bar Association who was shot dead earlier that day by militants. 

On first anniversary, Pakistani remembered the killed lawyers and journalists on twitter.