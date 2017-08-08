Pakistan on Tuesday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner over alleged ‘ceasefire violations’ by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to a statement, Director General Foreign Office Mohammad Faisal summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces.

The statement claimed that a 35-year-old woman was killed in the Karela sector and another woman was injured in Khuiratta Sector in alleged firing by Indian forces on Monday.

"The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws," the Foreign Office said.

The director general urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate the incidents of ceasefire violations, and instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire and maintain peace along the LoC.

He also called on the Indian side to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

It must be noted that in 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out more than 600 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary, resulting in the killings of 25 innocent civilians and injuries to 110, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016.