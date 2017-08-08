Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Tahir-ul-Qadri reached Allama Iqbal Airport, Lahore.

According to media reports, large numbers of PAT supporters are workers are present outside the airport to welcome Qadri. He will go to Nasir Bagh for a public gathering in shape of caravan. He will also go to Data Darbar Lahore.

Almost 1,000 policemen are being allocated for the security at Airport whereas 3,000 personnel will be present during the of rally in Nasir Bagh.

While talking to media, Qadri stated that it seems that blood of Model Town martyrs resulted in Nawaz Sharif's disqualification through Panama Leaks.

"This is punishment for rulers by Allah Almighty," he said.

The PAT Chairman further stated that Pakistan is his home, his country. "The blood of my workers spilled in this country and I will get justice for it till end of my breath," he said.

Qadri praised the verdict of Supreme Court in Panama Leaks case. "It seems that doors of justice has started opening in Pakistan and we are now hopeful that martyrs of Model Town will get the justice," he said.

"Supreme Court ousted the Prime Minister disgracefully and he should stay in his home silently," Qadri said.

While discussing Article 62, PAT Chairman said that four years ago, he gave a lecture to Pakistani nation on this and today it has shown its power. "Supreme Court disqualified him on Article 62 not on other allegations or cases against him," Qadri maintained.