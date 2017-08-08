ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Bar Council (PCB) will observe a strike Tuesday (today) to mourn the killing of lawyers in Quetta bomb blast last year.

On 8 August 2016, terrorists attacked the government Hospital of Quetta with a suicide bombing and shooting, killing 70, mostly lawyers, and injuring over 130 injured. The fatalities were mainly lawyers who had assembled at the hospital where the body of Advocate Bilal Anwar Kasi, president Balochistan Bar Association was brought after he was shot dead by an unknown gunman.

PCB Vice-Chairman Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon and Chairman Executive Committee Hafeez-ur-Rehman have announced that the strike will be observed in condemnation of the terrorist attack and the tragic incident in Quetta. The lawyers have been asked to observe a full-day strike and hold condolence references/meetings for the martyred advocates.