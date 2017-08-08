For NA-120 Lahore-III election, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is considering former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz for the ticket to contest elections against Yasmin Rashid of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on September 17.

The National Assembly seat (NA) fell vacant after disqualification of the former premier Nawaz Sharif in corruption probe. In the internal party discussions so far name of Begum Kulsoom has emerged as first priority.

However, the PML-N chief will make a final decision on the issue after reaching Lahore from Islamabad.

The former prime minister had earlier wished that his younger brother, Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif should succeed him as prime minister (after contesting from NA-120 to become a National Assembly member).

But, the name of Shehbaz Sharif was apparently withdrawn after some senior party members apprehended that in the absence of younger Sharif from Punjab not only the pace of ongoing mega projects in the province would be affected but the party’s energies would also be diverted to his election.

However, latest reports suggest that PM Abbasi is to serve as the leader of the House for the remaining term of the ruling party until mid 2018.

Begum Kalsoom had successfully led the party’s movement for the release of her incarcerated husband after a military coup by Gen Musharraf in 1999.