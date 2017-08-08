MULTAN-As the leaders of opposition parties claimed on Monday gallows waited for the killers in Model Town case and that the looters of national wealth would be taken to the task in the light of Supreme Court verdict, the PML-N leaders and their allies reiterated that the masses rejected Aqama conspiracy and the opponents would see the real verdict from public's court on Wednesday.

While expressing their opinions on disqualification of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and its aftermath, the members of the ruling PML-N claimed that upcoming Wednesday welcome would confirm that Nawaz Sharif would return to the power after 2018 elections.

PML-N district president Bilal Butt, General Secretary Sheikh Athar Mumtaz, youth wing leaders Zahid Adnan Guddu, Sohail Faraz and Abdul Rehman Fari said that thousands of workers would go to Lahore for receiving their leader. They were of the opinion that despite the noise made by Imran Khan, Tahirul Qadri and other opponents, millions of PML-N workers would reach Lahore and receive their leader. They said that Nawaz Sharif kicked off the era of true development which proved indigestible for some elements. "The enemies of our progress, the enemies of CPEC and enemies of the masses hatched Aqama conspiracy. The nation has rejected this verdict. You'll see public's power on Wednesday," they declared. They claimed that Nawaz Sharif would become Prime Minister again.

Divisional Organiser of PML-N Women Wing Aapa Nasreen said that Nawaz Sharif had won his case in the court of the masses. She said that Nawaz Sharif would be accorded an historic welcome. "The legs of the opponents are trembling. They have got frightened. Now they realise their mistake that Nawaz Sharif is more dangerous when he is out of PM House," she claimed. She declared that a big caravan of PML-N Women Wing would leave Multan on Wednesday to receive Nawaz Sharif in Lahore. She said that Imran Khan would be rejected again by the masses like 2013 elections.

South Punjab president of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Ch Fayyaz Ahmad Warraich demanded immediate action against the disqualified Prime Minister. "He is trying to threaten the courts, NAB and other institutions. He should be arrested and should not be allowed to lead the rally," he added. He was of the opinion that despite being declared disqualified due to corruption, the arrogance of the former Prime Minister still exists but he would soon get death sentence in Model Town massacre case. He said that the days of the corrupt and killer rulers were numbered and soon their funeral rites would be observed. He declared that hundreds of thousands of people would welcome Dr Tahirul Qadri on August 8 who would not withdraw until they got Qisas for the martyrs of Model Town.

All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) leaders Farrukh Cheema, Mirza Farooq Jaan, Akhtar Bhutta and Javed Iqbal said that the corrupt leaders brought the country to the brink of destruction through their money laundering, corruption and loot of national wealth. They said that the court decision against Nawaz Sharif interpreted the aspirations of the masses and all corrupt elements would face the same fate very soon. They claimed that the APML Quaid Parvez Musharraf had put the country on path of progress and prosperity and his candidates would win coming elections.

JUI (F) leaders said that Imran Khan promoted the politics of abuse and accusations, asking the courts to give verdicts on cases against him as quickly as they decided Nawaz's cases. They alleged that massive corruption was committed by the PTI leaders in KPK, adding that Imran Khan had a number of moral allegations against him as well.

"Recent allegations by Ayesha Gullalai are just a tip of the iceberg. We demand a judicial commission to investigate into Ms Gullalai's allegations. Until then, Imran Khan should step down from the chairmanship of his party," they demanded. They declared that all the allies of Nawaz Sharif stand firm with him and would continue supporting the PML-N in the coming days.