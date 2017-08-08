PESHAWAR - Noor Zaman, former personal secretary to dissident PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai, announced moving National Accountability Bureau and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesaab Commission against Gulalai and her father Shams-ul-Qayyum over alleged corruption in development projects in the province.

While speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, Noor Zaman alleged Gulalai and her father Qayyum of doing corruption in several development projects. He alleged that Gulalai did corruption of about Rs7.2 million in a project of road construction from Bannu link road to Sada Khel road. He said that he himself provided her Rs 4.7 million.

He also accused Gulalai of embezzlement of Rs1.2million in funds given for road construction from Lakki Marwat to Tari Khel, while Rs 0.6 million for installation of solar tube wells were also misused.

Flanked by PTI former candidate from NA-31 Shangla, Nawaz Mehmood, and party district president from Lakki Marwat, Saleem Nawaz, Zaman asked Gulalai to apologise to the nation and return the ‘looted money’ to the people. She used this money on construction of a 4.5 kanal house in Bannu, Zaman said, adding that corruption in development projects should be properly investigated by the relevant agencies.

Zaman asked chairman NAB and chairman KP Ehtisab Commission to thoroughly probe into the assets of Ayesha Gulalai and her father. He also said that Ayesha accepted a deal in Rs 0.6 million for award of party ticket to a councillor, while she also held several meetings with Governor KP along with her father.

The personal secretary exposed that Shams-ul-Qayyum wished to take party ticket for his daughter for NA-1 Peshawar.

On the occasion, Saleem Nawaz said that PTI legal team was preparing a case against Gulalai and her father and would also submit a petition in NAB and KP Ehtesaab Commission against them. There are enough evidences of corruption against Gulalai and her father, Nawaz said, adding that soon they would be in jail.

He stressed the authorities to put names of Gulalai and her father on Exit Control List and urged the NAB and anti-corruption institutions to take notice of their alleged corruptions.

Nawaz said that for the first time in the history of the country, corruption of politicians was exposed by PTI chief Imran Khan. He said that PML-N went to every extent to save its leader.

He denied the allegations levelled by Gulalai against Imran Khan. Commenting on the statement of PML-N leader Amir Muqam, the PTI leader said that by defending the allegations of Gulalai against Imran Khan was an immoral and undemocratic move of the leaders of ruling PML-N.

He criticised the incumbent federal government for wasting time in non-serious issues, adding that it had completely failed to address basic issues faced by the masses. He also alleged Amir Muqam of involvement in corruption in mega development projects and looting public money.