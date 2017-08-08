islamabad-The mismanagement of the Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme (PMERP) has made the first day of students miserable in their schools after the summer vacations where renovation work disturbed their academic activities badly.

Talking to The Nation, a principal of the model college said that the authorities concerned are failed to complete work during the vacations.

“Now the classes and whitewash in the school have started at the same time which is severely disturbing study of the students,” he said.

The renovation of 200 government schools was to be started months ago under the PMERP but the administrative problems delayed it.

Defying the claims of Ministry of Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD), an official said that the main renovation work in the schools started just three days before opening of the schools after summer vacations. He said that it is not possible to arrange classes outside the classrooms due to hot weather.

The official said that still the pace of work is not impressive and carrying the classes and work will keep disturbing the routine of students.

“The work will prolong because it is being continued in single shift,” he said. He said that it was possible for the administration to extend the vacations for one more week and finish the work in double shift. However, the mismanagement of the authorities has created difficulties for students.

President Federal Government Teachers Association (FGTA) Malik Ameer Khan talking to The Nation said that the renovation work in the institutions is positive and much-awaited step but it would have been completed before opening of the schools. He also said that the vacations could be extended for a week until the whitewash is completed.

Coordinator PMERP Dr Tariq Masood talking to The Nation said that at first day of school the attendance also remained low so it has not disturbed the students’ academic activities.

He said the institutions will remain close until the August 14 and till the time hopefully all work will be completed. He said that the contractors delayed the work for multiple reasons.

The PMERP is being implemented by the Project Management Unit (PMU) established at the CADD.

The PMERP is a Rs7 billion project which includes up-gradation of federal government-run schools in the capital. However, certain circles have expressed concerns over implementation procedures of the programme.