GUJRANWALA-Federal Minister for Railways Kh Saad Rafiq Monday claimed that the PML-N is not pressuring or challenging any authority and institution, rather seeking justice.

"Our voice and struggle is only for strengthening democracy in the country and our leader Nawaz Sharif is living in the hearts of the masses."

Kh Saad Rafique was addressing a crowded press conference here in Gujranwala on Monday.

Senior PML-N leader Ghulam Dastgir Khan, provincial ministers - Usman Ibrahim and Mansha Ullah Butt, Parliamentarians - Mehmood Bashir Virk, Shazia Sohail, Abdul Rauf Mughal, Toufiq Butt, Iqbal Gujjar, Nawaz Chohan and a number of workers were present on the occasion.

Kh Saad asserted that the practice to oust elected prime minister "what he called by force" should be stopped, adding that Pakistan is a democratic state and parliament should be the supreme to run the country.

He claimed PTI chief Imran Khan is playing with fire. "In fact, Imran is chopping the branch he sits upon," he elaborated, claiming that the PML-N leadership has been the target of Imran Khan's derogatory remarks for years "but we never replied him." He termed that such "amateur politicians" are, in fact, harming national politics. The federal minister further claimed the PML-N is being targeted "under an agenda as many people, both in the country and abroad," could not digest (unprecedented) economic growth of the country. Kh Saad informed that Nawaz Sharif will leave Islamabad for Lahore via GT Road on August 9, and he will be accorded red carpet welcome in every city and village en route by the masses.

25 FRAUDSTERS BOOKED

Anti-Corruption authorities have completed inquiry into a case pertaining sale of 70 canal land on forged documents to DHA and registered a case against 25 officers and officials involved in the scandal.

According to ACE, a case of 26 acre of disputed land located at Badoki Gossayan was under-trial in a court and the Revenue Department has banned sale and transfer of the disputed land.

However, a citizen Ehsan Ullah Cheema with the connivance of revenue officers prepared bogus documents and sold 70 canal land to the PHA. ACE Regional Director Muhammad Ilyas Gill constituted an inquiry committee, which during inquiry established that 25 officers and officials had been involved in the scam. The officers include Assistant Director (land record) Rao Shafiq, Wahab Chaudhry, Tehsildar Ghulam Mustafa, Naib Tehsildar Muhammad Afzaal, SCI Moazam, Nambardar Muhammad Sarwar, Patwari Ghulam Dastgir and other officers.