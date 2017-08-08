Supreme Court has been moved for life-time disqualification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

The applicant argued that Hamza Shahbaz has not remained Sadiq and Amin under Article 62, 63 after his behavior with Ayesha Ahad. The court should order establishment of a parliamentary committee for investigating Ayesha Ahad’s case, the applicant demanded.

The top court has reserved the verdict about accepting the application for hearing.

On August 5th, Ayesha Ahad Malik, the alleged wife of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, appealed to Prime Minister Shahid Haqqan Abbasi to also set up a parliamentary committee over refusal by the Punjab Chief Minister’s son to accept his marriage to her and torture on her by PML-N workers as well as police at the behest of the MNA.

Ayesha Ahad, appearing before media along with PTI candidate in NA-120, Lahore, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, and Firdous Ashiq Awan, appealed to the Prime Minister to treat her case at par with that of Ayesha Gulali who has also leveled serious allegation of sexual harassment against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Ms Ahad, daughter of former MPA Ahad Malik, also claimed she, in her cell phone has the messages that related to Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and those she had sent to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Begum Kalsoom Nawaz and CM Shehbaz Sharif to seek justice.

She said Hamza married her in 2010, but later disowned the wedlock and subjected her to severe torture through PML-N workers and police to force her to withdraw her statement which was based on truth. She said her case had also been pending before the court for the last seven years while she and her daughter had been running form pillar to post for justice since then.

Ayesha said she had also appealed to Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif to give justice to their daughter-in-law after she had been implicated in false cases of terrorism. She appealed to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, judiciary and the media to come to her help as her case was purely based on truth and facts about which she possessed every proof. “Severe cruelty has been meted out to me,” she said, asking what her fault was for this miserable state.