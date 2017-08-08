LAHORE: The security officers deployed at the check posts near the scene of explosion in Saggian yesterday will be interrogated.

Counter Terrorism Department (CTC) has lodged an FIR of the blast against unknown terrorists under the sections of Terrorism Act, Explosive Act, murder and attempt to murder.

The report stated that the sole purpose of the blast was to induce fear amongst the people.

During an encounter near Saggian Bridge, CTD managed to kill as many as four terrorists, and confiscated explosives, while three terrorists managed to flee the scene.

A man died and at least 39 others were wounded when a massive truck bomb ripped through Lahore’s Bund Road on Monday night. A baby girl and many passersby were among the victims. Punjab’s counter terrorism department officers were at the scene till late Monday.

The blast was so powerful that it shattered windowpanes of several nearby buildings. A city district government building was also partially damaged.

“The victims sustained injuries after being hit by bricks and glasses,” one of the rescue officials said. The blast also damaged several vehicles and electricity wires causing hours-long breakdown in the entire vicinity.

Some 22 people were shifted to Mian Munshi hospital on private vehicles and ambulances. “Out of 22 total victims, 10 injured are admitted to our hospital. Ten others were discharged after first aid. Two patients are referred to the main Mayo hospital. Nobody is in critical condition,” claimed medical superintendent of the Mian Munshi hospital.

Because of the powerful impact of the blast, a nearby residential building collapsed within seconds. Late Monday night, rescuers recovered a dead body from the debris. Rescue operation was underway at the site till filing of this report. Earlier, they managed to pull out a girl from the debris. She was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries.

Meanwhile, Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the provincial police chief to send back a detailed report about the incident.

The explosion shook the provincial metropolis amid preparation to welcome ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is expected to reach his hometown by leading public rallies, probably by the end of this week.