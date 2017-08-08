SIALKOT - The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will jointly organise an awareness seminar on "Women Entrepreneurs and Export Procedures" at SCCI Auditorium today.

SCCI's Women Resource Center (WRC) Coordinator Mehmooda Nadeem Butt told newsmen that a large number of the women entrepreneurs will attend the seminar.

Both TDAP and SCCI officials will discuss the opportunities for the female entrepreneurs to boost their business and indulge in the international markets through flourishing their exports, she added. TDAP Sialkot Assistant Director Ghazala Akbar, Chairperson SCCI's Committee for Women Entrepreneurs Dr Mariyam Nouman will discuss and explain the facilitations for women entrepreneurs being provided by TDAP and SCCI.

trader robbed of 60-tola gold, valuables

Five armed dacoits looted gold ornaments, cash, electronics and other valuables worth Rs3.4 million during a major dacoity incident from the house of trader Shan Mehmood in village Kotli Bhutta-Uggoki.

The dacoits stormed into the house, held all the family members including women and children at gunpoint and started looting. They looted 60-tola gold ornaments worth Rs3 million and Rs300,000 in cash. They fled away by locking the looted family in the separate rooms.

Meanwhile, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a notorious human trafficker Atif Raza Qureshi from village Talwandi Bhindaraan-Narowal for sending innocent people abroad illegally after getting big amounts from them.

SIX ARRESTED: The local police raided a gambling den in a graveyard near village Jaamkey Cheema, Daska tehsil and arrested six alleged gamblers red handed. Police have sent the accused Qamar Shehzad,Abdul Rehman, Naeem Ahmed,Rameez Saleem,Mudassar Hussain and Shehbaz behind the bars after registering a case, in this regard.