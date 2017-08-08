NOORPUR THAL - Serving humanity is the greatest form of worship and we must strive hard to only to help other to win blessings of Allah (SWT) but to promote altruism.

Talking to media, Deputy District Officer (social welfare) Shabana Ajmal vowed to continue making efforts for welfare of the residents of Noorpur Thal. She visited High Aims Desert Welfare Society (HADWS) Rangpur and lauded role of the society.

She said that Pakistani society is the biggest welfare society in the world where hardly any deserving person goes unattended. "Fear of Allah and love for the humanity are two such traits that are deeply ingrained in the people of our country who just cannot remain detached from the sufferings of their fellow beings," she pointed out. On the occasion, HADWS office-bearers Malik Ghulam Hur Baghoor and Noor Din briefed the DDO social welfare about their achievements. Shabana Ajmal lauded the NGO's services for the betterment of the locals.

PLAN FINALISED

The Government Girls High School Noorpur Thal has finalized its plan to observe week-long celebrations in connection with Independence Day. School Headmistress Farzana Habib, in a meeting, approved the events for Independence Day and directed to observe these functions with traditional fervour. The meeting was attended by teaching and none teaching staff of the institution.