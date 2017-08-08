ISLAMABAD - Leader of the Opposition Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah in Monday’s National Assembly session asked the government to give in-camera briefing on security threats faced by the country as soon as possible.

Referring to the recently raised reservations by former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shah said that the government should give in-camera briefing to the house members.

“It is [a] matter of great concern as I demand from [the] interior minister to [take] the house into confidence about the threats," he said.

Shah said that his party would provide full support to the government on this matter.

"[The] PPP will be in the forefront in case of any threat to the integrity and sovereignty of the country," he said.

Shah, in a sarcastic way, appreciated the government for giving any member of the house the slot of Minister of Foreign Affairs.

About rumpus in the house during Gulalai’s speech, he expressed his displeasure.

Shah said that there must be respect for women.

“There are many other ways to do politics. It is not good to do such kind of politics,” he said.

Earlier, PTI dissident member National Assembly Ayesha Gulalai was frequently interrupted by the PTI MNAs during her speech.