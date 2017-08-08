KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday was talking to media after the inauguration ceremony of Bahria Model School in Younusabad.

He was accompanied by Parliamentary and Food Minister Nisar Khuhro, Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dahar, Livestock and Fisheries Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani, School Education Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili and Karachi projects director Niaz Soomro.

He condemned the character assassination in politics. According to him this mud-slinging and character assassination in politics were being taken out by novice politicians. The CM said defaming politicians was a dangerous trend as it posed threat to the political system at large. “This must be stopped in the larger interest of the country and its people,” he said.

Replying to one of the question, he said as Pakistan came into being in the month of August, therefore NAwaz Shareef should give up the politics of agitation on GT road and should start working for the development of Country. He urged political parties to resolve all outstanding issues in Parliament.

CM said, “I do not have time to listen to the politics of abuses and agitation. I am busy serving the people of my province. We are working for the development of infrastructure, improvement of health services and education,”

At first he addressed the inauguration ceremony of Bahria Model school. In his speech he admitted that his government has not achieved the targeted results in education. Further he said despite of my hard and sincere efforts, the satisfactory results in education have not been achieved, later he added that however in health sector, with the parternership of private sector government was able to achieve positive results. He announced in education sector he also wanted projects based on public private partnership.

Also he appreciated the role of Pakistan Navy in promoting education.“Our partnership with Bahria has been long-standing. We are working together at Petaro and Sanghar,” he said. The CM also invited other forces to work with the provincial government for improving the education system.