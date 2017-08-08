TOBA TEK SINGH - Jamaat-e-Islami central Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said that just 250 families were ruling the country for the last 70 years, and blamed the dynastic politics for the persistent national crises.

He added that the personalities from these 250 families were those who changed their political parties whenever they smelled that the party in which they existed will not come to power. Addressing a public meeting in Akbari Park Sunday night, he added that the JI had filed its petition against 436 persons whose names were revealed in Panama leaks so all of them must be brought to accountability.

He said both the PML-N and PPP had ruled the country thrice and their leaders looted the national exchequer with both hands but even then their bellies had not so far been filled and they wanted more corruption.

He said it was the result of the JI's struggle that the rulers had come down from airplanes to GT Road. He demanded right to vote for the overseas Pakistan in upcoming 2018 general elections. The others also spoke included Punjab JI ameer Mian Maqsood Ahmad and district Ameer Dr Zahid Sattar. He was brought to the public meeting venue in a big procession from Gojra motorway interchange.