MULTAN - Local lawyers lost unity on the issue of strike here on Monday as a faction of black coats declared the strike illegal and demanded an immediate end to the agitation.

Addressing a news conference here on Monday, former vice chairman of Pakistan Bar Council Mian Abbas Ahmed said the Multan High Court Bar Association is observing illegal and extra-Constitutional strike, saying they are disturbing the environment.

He claimed that majority of the lawyers reject the strike call and properly appeared before LHC Multan bench courts. He said the Pakistan Bar Council and Punjab Bar Council have also rejected the strike call.

The Lahore High Court Multan Bench remains closed for the last 14 days due to strike by lawyers after withdrawal of judges by the LHC Chief Justice following misbehaviour of the LHCBAM President with a senior Judge.

He informed the journalists that he has submitted a requisition with MHCBA for an urgent meeting of the general body for resolution of the prevailing situation. He said that more than two dozens of lawyers have signed the requisition and they have submitted it with MHCBA general secretary Nadeem Farid on Monday.

The PBC ex-vice chairman Mian Abbas Ahmed said the requisition demanded that matter between lawyers and judiciary should be settled at MHCBA level. He said the MHCBA is agitating since the attachment of Lodhran bar with LHC Bahawalpur Bench and Sahiwal attached with Lahore Principal seat. He said all ways to viable dialogue have been closed down and MHCBA is observing continuous strike against LHC Chief Justice.

However, MHCBA President Sher Zaman Qureshi rejected the possibility of any reconciliation at this point and declared that the strike would continue till acceptance of all their demands. He claimed some people are working to divide lawyers but all their efforts would be foiled. He said the MHCBA has decided strike schedule in a daylong lawyers' convention of south Punjab bars associations and general body meeting which mandated the MHCBA for the strike schedule.