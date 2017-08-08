

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have curbed a terror attack intended to target the police personnel of Lahore’s Saggian Bridge area on Tuesday. The attack was foiled hours after the blast at nearby Outfall Road wounded at least 46 people.

In a consequence of encounter with CTD, a gunfight ensued between TTP Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan terrorists and the CTD personnel. Four terrorist were killed while three to four are assumed to have fled the scene.

The CTD press release read that their team in Sheikhupura was informed from a credible source that six or seven TTP terrorists were on their way to Lahore from Sheikhupura to "launch [an] attack on police personnel deployed on duty" around 12:30am today.

Barricades and security measures were put up around the area near Saggian Bridge on the Sheikhupura side.

According to the CTD, "When the police saw the terrorists, they ordered them to succumb. However, the terrorists opened fired on the personnel which resulted in firing back by CTD officials.”

Four terrorists are said to have been killed while three to four fled the scene.

Explosives, two Kalashnikov rifles, pistols and ammunition were recovered from the suspected terrorists, who are being identified.

The whereabouts of the remaining terrorists is being investigated into.

An FIR was registered by CTD at its own police station in Lahore against the perpetrators of the Outfall Road blast.

The CTD also lodged an FIR at its own police station in Lahore against the perpetrators of the Outfall Road blast as well.