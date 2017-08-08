ISLAMABAD - A woman was killed while another sustained injuries when Indian security forces opened fire on the civilian population living along the Line of Control (LoC), the military’s media wing alleged Monday.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian security forces reportedly opened violated the ceasefire in the Nakyal and Khuiratta sectors of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Nakyal and Khuiratta sectors are located in Kotli district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Chaudhry Zulqarnain Sarfraz said that 45-year old Muneer Begum, wife of Muhammad Khaliq, was cutting fodder near an unmarked dividing line in her Sloor Tarkundi village when she fell victim to Indian army’s firing with “short range weapons” at 11.30am.

“Indian troops did not stop firing and as a result villagers were unable to remove her body from in front of their post for quite some time,” he added.

Another woman, identified as Musarrat Bibi, was injured in Keri sector in the jurisdiction of the Charhoi police station.

The ISPR claimed that Pakistan Army “responded effectively and targeted the Indian posts” which had allegedly initiated the firing.