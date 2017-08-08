LAHORE: The government has failed to appease the Young Doctors Association (YDA) as it entered its eighth day of strike today.

66 young doctors were sacked while action was taken against over 70 doctors after they refused to attend to patients in government hospital, particularly in Lahore.

Since YDA didn’t call off the strike and failed to reach a negotiation with the government, over 15 doctors and 112 post-graduate trainees were hired to replace the doctors on strike in Lahore and other cities of Punjab.

On Sunday, the YDA has issued a 72 hour ultimatum for the government. They threatened to even stop attending to the patients in the emergency wards if the demands were not met.

The demands of the association include the removal of provincial health secretary, Najam Ahmad Shah from office and the Centralized Induction Policy introduced by him to be revoked.

The doctors protested that the CIP discriminated between the doctors who have graduated from government institutes and those who have earned their degrees from private medical colleges. The doctors from private colleges despite being higher in number than those from government institutes faced unfair discrimination. The doctors demanded a just system to replace CIP.

YDA activists approached political leaders including Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid chief Pervaiz Elahi and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Liaqat Baloch after negotiations with the government failed.