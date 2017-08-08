SIALKOT-A youth drowned in River Chenab while bathing near Head Marala here on Monday.

The divers of the Rescue 1122 Sialkot were busy searching the body of Hanan Khalil (17) of village Pakki Kotli-Daska in River Chenab. They said that they were facing difficulties in searching the body due to the faster flow water.

Meanwhile, the water-level soured up to 96,599 cusecs from overnight's 72,852 cusecs in the river at Head Marala near Sialkot. After the three-day calm, the water level has again started souring up on River Chenab here due to the fresh spell of the ongoing heavy rains in the catchment areas in neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

However, Acting Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha said that the flood situation was normal in River Chenab as it has the total capacity of 1,100,000 cusecs at Head Marala near Sialkot.

The water level was also rising in Rivers Jammu and Tavi at Head Marala as the flow of water was 12,689 cusecs in River Jammu and 5,095 cusecs in River Tavi at Head Marala.

He said that the flood situation was totally under control, as the district administration was monitoring the flood situation round-the-clock. He added that all the Nullas including Nullah Dek (1107 cusecs), Nullah Aik (749 cusecs), Nullah Palkhu (539 cusecs) and Nullah Bhed (402 cusecs) were also flowing normally in Sialkot district.