SIALKOT-As many as 120 Sialkot-based companies are participating in ISPO Munich, the world’s biggest trade show for sports business being held in Munich city of Germany.

It would boom up soccer balls manufacturing and footballs export business in Sialkot ahead of the 2018 Football World Cup as well.

The Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) and the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) have termed the large-scale participation of Sialkot based companies in ISPO Munich very encouraging which would open the new vistas of business.

Over 2,700 international exhibitors presented their new products from the fields of: Outdoor, Ski, Action, Sport Mode, Performance Sports, Textilien, Health & Fitness, and Sourcing in the show.

Certain Sialkot-based sports goods exporters said that participating in ISPO Munich, the Sialkot exporters were getting very encouraging and positive response from the international buyers. “We were exhibiting their world class sports goods,” said the exporters including Riazud Din Sheikh, Mansur Ahmed, Khawar Anwar Khawaja, Dr Nouman Idrees, Khurram Anwar Khawaja, Mian Naeem Javaid, Safdar Sandal, Tahir Majeed Kapur , Sheikh Abdul Waheed Sandal, Asad Bajwa , Sheikh Sarwat Kapur and Shahid Raza

They said that after the production of the “Brazuca Football” manufactured at Sialkot, the official football played in 2014 FIFA Football World Cup, now the world was again eyeing on Pakistan globally known for producing the world class sports goods and soccer balls.

They hoped that the exporters would get big export orders to the European countries ahead of the 2018 FIFA Football World Cup. They said that the trade show would help boom up the football manufacturing and exports business in Pakistan ahead of 2018 Football World Cup.

In 2014, Pakistan exported over 42 million soccer balls from Sialkot to the European countries ahead of the FIFA Football World Cup 2014, the local officials of TDAP said.

Khawaja Masud Akhtar, the producer of the Brazuca Football, said that the soccer ball was produced by “Forward Sports Sialkot” for international brand Adidas. “Brazuca” is an informal term which means “Brazilian” or to describe the Brazilian way of life.

He said that the Brazuca was a breakthrough innovation featuring a revolutionary 6-panel design created for every player on the field. The ball features six identical panels alongside a unique surface that will provide improved grip, touch, stability and aerodynamics on the field, he added.

The success story of Sialkot industries is based on the unmatched skill and craftsmanship of local workers.

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Majid Raza Bhutta said that in 1980s, Sialkot gained international status when it produced “Tango Ball” used in FIFA Football World cup in 1982 which led further growth of soccer ball industry.

At present, almost all the major international brands like Adidas, Nike, Puma, Select, Litto, Umbro, Mitre, Micassa, Diadora, Wilsoms and Decathion are sourcing their supply of footballs from export-oriented Sialkot city and hub of cottage industry of the country, the SCCI president added.

He added that Sialkot is the only city of Pakistan where 99 percent products are exported to various countries of the world. Sialkot-based small and medium industries are earning foreign exchange to the tune of US$2 Billion annually through exports and strengthening the national economy.