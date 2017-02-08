Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) police on Wednesday claimed they had arrested three men for allegedly facilitating a suicide attack on a Muharram procession in Muzaffarabad in December 2009, reported local media.

Security reports had revealed a teenage suicide bomber behind the blast that took out at least nine people.

More than 60 people had been left injured in the attack that took place as a small Muharram procession from Neelam Valley's Mirpura village passed through a security barrier on a street off CMH Road leading to a local shrine.

Seven of those who were killed in the attack were Shia volunteers and the rest were policemen.

Police officials after apprehending the culprits told media the suspects were arrested on charges of providing accommodation and transportation to the attackers. They added that the men belong to a banned outfit.