ISLAMABAD - A meeting of parliamentary parties on Tuesday failed to reach a consensus on the issue of giving extension to military courts for trial of civilians charged with terrorism.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq was, however, optimistic that the next meeting of the parliamentary parties scheduled for February 16 would be decisive.

According to sources, some participants of the meeting expressed their reservations of the extension to the military courts, however, most of them were unanimous in demanding a multi-party conference (MPC) under prime minister for a final approval.

After the meeting, the NA speaker told the media that all were united on the national interest. He said that two senior military officials briefed the participants on the performance of military courts backed by facts and figures.

According to the sources, some participants were vocal that the briefing given during the meeting needed further details. Some asked the government to devise a precise and clear roadmap and proposals so that they could go back to their leaders with clarity.

Some of the participants raised their concern over the absence of the interior minister from the meeting.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told the media after the meeting that a progress was made during the meeting and matters were leading towards betterment. He said that the meeting was meaningful in the sense that many of the reservations were addressed.

Ijaz Ul Haq said that the briefing given today should have been given earlier.

The military courts were established in January 2015 soon after a deadly terrorist attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar in December 2014. The military courts were established after both houses of Parliament passed the 21st constitutional amendment.

After hearing 274 cases and awarding 161 death sentences in a two-year-long term, the military courts set up to try terrorism suspects ceased to function last month after the expiry of its legal term.

According to the military, the swift disposal of cases through the military courts yielded "positive results in reduction of terrorists’ activities" in an environment of heightened terrorism. The courts imprisoned 113 terrorists while 12 were executed.

According to the sources, some of the participants wanted to know the progress regarding judiciary reforms, since military courts were set up on the condition that the government would introduce judicial reforms.

Many questioned how much the country will rely on military courts.