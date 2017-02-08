Lahore: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has approved the names of new party office-bearers for Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions following recommendations from the Punjab Coordination Committee and consultations with senior party men.

According to a party notification, Ghulam Murtaza Satti and Raja Khurram Pervaiz have been nominated as President and General Secretary respectively.

For Rawalpindi district, Ch. Zaheer Ahmed and Tauqeer Abbasi have been nominated as President and General Secretary respectively.

Likewise, Babar Khan Jadoon and Ch. Iftikhar Ahmed have been nominated President and General Secretary respectively.

Malik Zaheer Advocate and Malik Qasim Idrees Advocate have been nominated respectively against the same positions for Rawalpindi Cantonment.

Ashar Hayat Khan, and Khalid Khan have been nominated President and Secretary General for Attock district.

Raja Shakeel Abbasi Advocate and Raja Amjad Advocate, Iftikhar Shahzada and Azhar Ali Khan will be the party office-bearers for Islamabad district and City against positions of President and General Secretary.

For Gujranwala Division, Deewan Shamim and Malik Tahir will be the President and General Secretary respectively. Rao Muhammed Ikram, Arshad Ahmed Sindhu, Asadullah Phapa and Sheikh M Iqbal have been nominated for the positions of President and General Secretary for Gujranwala district and City respectively.

Malik Wazir Ali and Dr. Shaikh Mairaj Din will represent the party in Hafizabad while Zia Mohiuddin and Dr. Zahid Zaheer have been nominated from Gujrat district.

Syed Hasnain Shah and Ch. Pervaiz Gujjar have been nominated for Narowal while Zulfiqar Ahmed Ranjha and Mirza Junaid Ikram will be party President and General Secretary respectively for Mandibahauddin.–Staff Reporter