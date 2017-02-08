Quetta: A patrolling vehicle of Balochistan Frontier Corps was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Balochistan’s border city of Chaman on Tuesday injuring two security men. According to police sources, the miscreants had planted improvised explosive device at Roghani Road under a bridge for subversive act. The IED exploded as the FC patrolling vehicle was passing by the bridge. The FC vehicle and a rickshaw were damaged in the powerful explosion. Two Frontier Corps personnel and the rickshaw driver sustained wounds in the attack. The injured were shifted to Chaman Hospital for treatment. Their condition was said to be out of danger.–Staff reporter

Balochistan Frontier Corps and police rushed to the explosion scene after the incident and cordoned off the area. The law enforcement agencies launched a search operation and collected evidence from the crime scene.

Following the IED blast, the police also conducted search operations in various parts of the city, said Senior Superintendent of Police Sajid Momand, and 20 suspects had so far been taken into custody.

The terrorists used 6 to 7 kg explosives for the attack, said Sajid.