ISLAMABAD - China on Tuesday acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to provide security to Chinese nationals working on different projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (EPEC) in the country, the foreign ministry said.

Chinese State Commissioner for Counter Terrorism and Security Cheng Guoping, who is on a visit to Pakistan, discussed the topics of the CPEC security and bilateral ties with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz.

“The State Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s support to China on its core issues, and for ensuring the safety and security of Chinese citizens working on various CPEC projects in Pakistan. He also reiterated China’s full support to Pakistan in its fight against terrorism, extremism and separatism,” said the statement.

During the meeting, both sides discussed a range of issues of bilateral interest as well as developments in the region, it said.

China intends to invest more than $57 billion in energy and infrastructure projects in Pakistan till 2017-18. The two nations are also strong strategic partners.

Aziz stressed that Pakistan was committed to deepening its strategic relations with China. “At a time when major and profound changes are taking place both internationally and regionally, strengthening cooperation between China and Pakistan would serve the fundamental interests of the two countries and help promote regional peace and development,” he reiterated.

The adviser appreciated China for being Pakistan’s trusted friend and a valuable partner in its economic development. He said that Pakistan on its part will continue to support China on all its core issues

Aziz also stressed the need to maintain a momentum of high-level contacts between the two countries.

“Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation in existing areas of interest, while exploring new avenues for practical collaboration in line with the vision of the leadership of the two countries,” said the statement. Meanwhile, the newly appointed Ambassador of Romania Nicolae Goia, paid a first courtesy call on the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi.

While expressing satisfaction on the overall state of bilateral relations, Fatemi underscored the need for enhanced efforts to add greater content, especially in the economic and trade fields into their bilateral ties, the foreign ministry said.

Fatemi briefed the Romanian ambassador on Pakistan’s gains in the security and counter-terrorism areas, economic growth and strengthening of democratic institutions.

The Romanian ambassador reaffirmed the importance Romania attaches to its relations with Pakistan and agreed with the shared desire of the two countries to further expand cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and investments, said a statement issued by the ministry.