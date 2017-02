Riyadh police have arrested five Pakistani for their alleged involvement in money laundering.

On tip- off the police raided their hideout in Riyadh and arrested them for sending money through Hundi from expatriate. The police have also seized 2.5 million Saudi Riyal from their possession. The identification of accused could not be ascertained immediately.

The Riyadh police have shifted them to an undisclosed location for further investigation.