SAHIWAL:-The Inland Revenue Service (IRS) booked four factory owners for evading sales tax here. According to official sources, IRS Divisional Commissioner Farah Majeed ordered the officials to book tax-evaders in the Sahiwal division. During the operation, IRS Deputy Commissioner Qadir Nawaz booked four factory owners for evading tax. He also recovered Rs2.2 million from them.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 08-Feb-2017 here.
Four booked for evading sales tax
comments powered by Disqus